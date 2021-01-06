Johnson, Steven D.

FOX LAKE - Steven D. Johnson, of Fox Lake, entered the presence of God Jan. 2, 2021, after battling colon cancer. He was a faithful servant of Christ and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Steve was born to Pastor Robert and Joan Johnson on Oct. 19, 1960, in Barron, Wis. As a "Pastor's Kid" he moved to several communities including Hartford, as well as Plymouth, where he graduated high school in 1979. At the age of 16, Steve accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior.
In 1980, Steve married the love of his life, Ronda Hausler. In their 40 years of marriage, they had three children: Leah (Stephen) Franklin, Christin (Matthew) Ohman and Mitchell (Hannah) Johnson. They were also blessed with 14 grandchildren: Andrew, Natalie, Olivia, Meredith, Alex, Sophia, Ethan, Madelyn, Tyler, Evelyn, Riley, Delaney, Owen and one on the way. He loved them all dearly.
Much of Steve's life was spent working in maintenance for several companies in the Plymouth area. He found his niche installing signs for Kieffer & Co. until 1999, when he moved to Beaver Dam and started Able Sign Company with a little bucket truck and a lot of faith. Over 20 years God has blessed Steve in his entrepreneurial endeavors.
After dedicating his life to the Lord, Steve jumped into serving others with both feet. Teaching, preaching in prisons, singing, deacon and trustee positions, sponsoring youth activities, and leading an annual Men's Retreat made an impact for Christ in the lives of so many. Most recently, Steve was a chapter elder for Bikers for Christ. He had a huge burden for people on the outskirts of society.
In his free time, Steve enjoyed riding his motorcycle, amateur boating, hanging out with his grandkids, and building all kinds of things- including construction of a beautiful home with the help of his family and friends.
Steve leaves behind his wife; his parents; his father-in-law, Ronald Hausler; his children and grandchildren; brother, Bill Johnson; sisters, Linda (Gary) Sugden, Diane (Alan) Capps, Cheri (Jeremy) Spaulding, and Julie (Heath) Unruh; sisters-in-law, Ranae (Dave) Lorenz and Rochelle (Steven) Zimmerman; brother-in-law, Wayne (Debra) Hausler; and many nephews, nieces, aunts and uncles.
Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents, his mother-in-law, one grandchild, and his nephew.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored for donations to be given in Steve's name to Damascus Road Project at the visitation time or by going to www.damascusroadproject.org.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)