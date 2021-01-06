Johnson, Steven D.

FOX LAKE - Steven D. Johnson, of Fox Lake, entered the presence of God Jan. 2, 2021, after battling colon cancer. He was a faithful servant of Christ and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Steve was born to Pastor Robert and Joan Johnson on Oct. 19, 1960, in Barron, Wis. As a "Pastor's Kid" he moved to several communities including Hartford, as well as Plymouth, where he graduated high school in 1979. At the age of 16, Steve accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior.

In 1980, Steve married the love of his life, Ronda Hausler. In their 40 years of marriage, they had three children: Leah (Stephen) Franklin, Christin (Matthew) Ohman and Mitchell (Hannah) Johnson. They were also blessed with 14 grandchildren: Andrew, Natalie, Olivia, Meredith, Alex, Sophia, Ethan, Madelyn, Tyler, Evelyn, Riley, Delaney, Owen and one on the way. He loved them all dearly.

Much of Steve's life was spent working in maintenance for several companies in the Plymouth area. He found his niche installing signs for Kieffer & Co. until 1999, when he moved to Beaver Dam and started Able Sign Company with a little bucket truck and a lot of faith. Over 20 years God has blessed Steve in his entrepreneurial endeavors.