Johnson, Willard "Bud"

BEAVER DAM—Willard “Bud” Johnson went to his heavenly home peacefully on Feb. 2, 2021, at Bethany Home in Waupaca, Wis., at the age of 89.
Bud is survived by his children, Amanda (Aaron) Jones, Megan (Jeff) Geiger, Dennis (Kathy) Johnson, Diane Johnson, Darlene (Duane Spittel) Hogan and Dawn (Ralph) Hamre; grandchildren, Catherine (Rob) Marshall, Brian (Laura) Johnson, Alisa (Al) Erickson, Erik Hamre and Lesley (Daan) Everts; great-grandchildren, Connor and Blake Jones, Colton Geiger, Gabriel Marshall, Andrew and Aidan Erickson, Evan Hamre and Lauren Everts.
Bud was born on Aug. 27, 1931, at home in Marshall, Wis., to Jens and Esther Johnson. He graduated from Marshall High School and was a member of the U.S. Navy. He married Lila Schwandt in 1950 and had a beautiful life with her for 52 years before her passing in 2002. He later married Marjorie Spiel in 2014 and shared a life with her in Beaver Dam. She preceded him in death in 2019. His amazing work ethic showed in his 42 years working as an on-the-road medical salesman for Badger Medical in Madison, Wis., and after retirement working for Mills Fleet Farm. Once retired a second time, he loved being a crossing guard in Beaver Dam where the kids adored him. Bud was an inspiring man who always put his family first. He taught his family the importance of love, respect, kindness and would never let you leave without saying “I love you.”
Bud was passionate about his hunting and loved telling stories. He never turned down a good steak dinner, was feisty and could always make you laugh. He was an active and dedicated member of his church and loved his Lord.
A funeral is scheduled for Bud at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waupaca, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 8 with a visitation from 9:30-11 a.m. prior to the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bud’s life. Due to COVID procedures, masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society.
The family would like to thank caregivers at Bethany Home, especially Andrea Wanty, for their care and dedication. Leikness Funeral Home is handling all arrangements for the family: www.leiknessfuneralhome.com.
