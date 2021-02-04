Johnson, Willard "Bud"

Bud was born on Aug. 27, 1931, at home in Marshall, Wis., to Jens and Esther Johnson. He graduated from Marshall High School and was a member of the U.S. Navy. He married Lila Schwandt in 1950 and had a beautiful life with her for 52 years before her passing in 2002. He later married Marjorie Spiel in 2014 and shared a life with her in Beaver Dam. She preceded him in death in 2019. His amazing work ethic showed in his 42 years working as an on-the-road medical salesman for Badger Medical in Madison, Wis., and after retirement working for Mills Fleet Farm. Once retired a second time, he loved being a crossing guard in Beaver Dam where the kids adored him. Bud was an inspiring man who always put his family first. He taught his family the importance of love, respect, kindness and would never let you leave without saying “I love you.”