Johnson, William H. "Bill"

William Harold Johnson was born on May 30, 1931, to Harold and Violet (Briske) Johnson in the Town of Lewiston, Columbia County, Wis. He served in the U.S. Army from 1948 until 1952, during the Korean Conflict. Bill was an 82nd Airborne and received a ROC Ribbon as well as a Purple Heart. He was a Lifetime member of Past Commanders Club of the DAV, American Legion Post #146 member, and was a commander of the Disabled Vets from 1991 until 1993. On March 15, 1969, he was united in marriage with Ruth Ulbricht-Hamilton in Beaver Dam. Bill worked as a correctional officer at Waupun Corrections for 15 years, then worked for Kraft in Beaver Dam for 15 years, retiring in 1979. Bill spent many years in retirement working as a crossing guard for the Beaver Dam School District.