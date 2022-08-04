March 9, 1941—Nov. 21, 2021

MAUSTON—David Zethmayr, beloved father, husband, and brother, died November 21, 2021 in Mauston, WI of COVID pneumonia. Born March 9, 1941, in Berwyn, IL to Gordon, Jr. and Ruth (Bohnhoff) Zethmayr, Dave grew up in the La Grange, IL area where he met and married his first wife, Dorothy (McClaran), with whom he had three children. After Dorothy’s death, Dave married Ellen (Mishur) and had three more children. Years and adventures later, he married Christina (Shaw) and moved to Mauston.

Dad was in thrall to endless wonders and talents. He had a beautiful voice and a deep fascination with music, conducting many small a cappella choirs and experimenting with alternative music notation. He played the cello, and in his later years in Wisconsin an upright bass with a local folk/bluegrass group. Dad was avidly interested in computer coding, mathematics, logic, design, languages, nature, literature—nearly everything. We loved him and he loved us. A few words here cannot capture the whole of his messy, imperfect, beautiful life.

Jon David Zethmayr was preceded in death by his brother, James; and followed by his wife, Tina. He is survived by his sister, Karen; five children: Sylvia, Noel, Kagen, Benjamin, and Miriam; two grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. We are grateful to his neighbors in Mauston who looked after Dad and Tina over the years—thank you all.