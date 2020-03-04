Jon Misleveck, 55, Tomah

TOMAH - Jon Thomas Misleveck, 55, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Tomah Nursing and Rehabilitation in Tomah. He was born June 29, 1964, in Hillsboro, to Emil and Mary (Manske) Misleveck.

Jon loved to craft and take photos. He had a great eye for beauty. Jon liked to be outdoors fishing and had fun shopping. Most of all he loved being with his family.

He is survived by his sister, Rosemary (Lawrence "Jim" Richmond) Blank of Mauston; sister-in-law, Marilyn Misleveck of Elroy; special friend, Peggy; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews; and many other loving relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Mary (Manske) Misleveck; grandparents; a brother, Jim Misleveck; 2 nieces, NaCole "Fritzie" Misleveck, Victoria "Tori" Marceau; and a step-niece Tracy (Richmond) Campbell.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for June and will be announced at a later date. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.