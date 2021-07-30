Jonas, Lois

RANDOLPH—Lois Ann Jonas, age 81, of Randolph, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Randolph Health Services.

Lois was born on March 23, 1940, in Randolph, Wis., a daughter of Erhardt and Norma (Wichmann) Jonas. She was a graduate of Randolph High School and a lifetime member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church. After graduation, Lois worked for the People’s Telephone Company as an operator for several years and then for Randolph Variety store for its many owners.

Lois is survived by her brother, Bob (Ludgeria) Jonas of Randolph; seven nieces and nephews, Greg (Dana) Jonas of Normal, Ill., Diane (Lenny) Auchtung of Salemville, Teresa (Tim) Vargo of Briggsville, Cindy (Dan) Yelk of Friesland, Rob (Deb) Jonas of Milwaukee, Patty (Scott) Rataczak of Cambria and Willy Jonas of Randolph; many other relatives; and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation for Lois will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, at FRIEDENS EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 335 Jones Drive, Randolph.

A memorial service for Lois will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the church, with Pastor Anthony Straseske officiating. Burial will follow at Randolph Cemetery.