May 1, 1956—April 21, 2022
BEAVER DAM—Jonathan E. Ziegel, 65, of Beaver Dam passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Unity Point Health-Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.
Jonathan Edward was born on May 1, 1956, the son of Albert and Marion (Wilson) Ziegel in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. Jon was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Jon served his country in the United States Army. He had been married to Tammy Desjarlais. Jon did many things throughout his career. He was a self-employed contractor, delivered Daily Citizen Newspapers, owned and operated the Tune Town Tap in North Fond du Lac and worked with his good friend, Ryan Butler at vehicle auctions and car dealerships. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and canning. He loved vehicles and engines. Mostly, Jon will be remembered as a loving and caring man, always willing to help others. He was calm, yet funny and always fun to be around.
Jon is survived by his mother, Marion Ziegel of Beaver Dam; his nephew, David L. Ziegel of Beaver Dam; his niece, Justine Ziegel of Fond du Lac; his brother, Timothy Ziegel of Florida; his best friend, Ryan Butler of Columbus; step-daughters: Stephanie Sheahan of Milwaukee and Corinna Rijkse-Oestreich. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert; his brother, David and his former wife, Tammy Desjarlais.
Graveside services for Jon will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery in Fox Lake, Wisconsin with the Rev. Daniel L. Bohn officiating.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)