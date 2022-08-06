Jonathan E. Ziegel

Jonathan Edward was born on May 1, 1956, the son of Albert and Marion (Wilson) Ziegel in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. Jon was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Jon served his country in the United States Army. He had been married to Tammy Desjarlais. Jon did many things throughout his career. He was a self-employed contractor, delivered Daily Citizen Newspapers, owned and operated the Tune Town Tap in North Fond du Lac and worked with his good friend, Ryan Butler at vehicle auctions and car dealerships. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and canning. He loved vehicles and engines. Mostly, Jon will be remembered as a loving and caring man, always willing to help others. He was calm, yet funny and always fun to be around.