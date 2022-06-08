 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jonathan "Jon" Snyder

Jonathan "Jon" Snyder

March 3, 1974—June 6, 2022

PORTAGE—Jonathan “Jon” Snyder, age 48, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home.

Jon was born on March 3, 1974, in Newport, Rhode Island, the son of Glenn and Claudia (Brubaker) Snyder. He was married to Adrienne Raimer on March 31, 2012. Jon worked for Lakeside International Trucks in Madison since 2013. Jon was an avid knife and watch collector. He also loved all types of music and fast cars. One of his favorite pastimes was going for long rides on the weekends, to explore the backroads of his adopted state of Wisconsin.

He is survived by his wife, Adrienne; his children: Jordan, Annabelle, Bowen and George Snyder; his parents: Glenn and Claudia Snyder; his sister, Jennifer (Rob) Reidy; and their children: Logan, Connor, Rylan and Ella; his Wisconsin family: Tim and Marie Raimer, Nathaniel Raimer, Joshua (Kim) Raimer; and their children: Kayleigh, Aria and Beckett, Aaron Raimer, Jim and Linda Koch; other near relatives and many close friends.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com), with the Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday.

