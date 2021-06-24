Jones, Clifford Leroy Jr.

Clifford was born June 18, 1929, in El Paso, Texas, the son of Clifford and Margaret Hutchinson Jones Sr. Clifford grew up in Enterprise, Kan. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Korean Conflict. Clifford graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. On Sept. 1, 1956, he married Joan Piekarski. Clifford worked for the State of Wisconsin as a correctional officer and then in food services. He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun and the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid gardener and loved woodworking.