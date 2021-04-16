Jones, Dawn Ione (Hinz)

BARABOO - Dawn Ione (Hinz) Jones, age 91, of Baraboo, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. Dawn was born to parents Richard and Eva (Black) Hinz on March 15, 1930, in Rock Springs, Wis.

Dawn graduated from Reedsburg High School. She was a waitress at Jen's Alpine Café, where she met her husband, Ronald. Dawn retired after 20 years from JC Penny. She was an active member of Walnut Hill Bible Church, often working behind the scenes to assist in church duties. Dawn was the babysitter//house helper for longtime friends, the Gundersons.

She loved birdwatching, made wonderful desserts, and loved her family dearly, retiring to help take care of her grandson Joey. Dawn loved cleaning, cooking, and caring for her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald Jones; daughter, Ronda Kay Jones; and siblings, Kermit, Wilbur, Chester, and Alice.

Dawn is survived by her children, James (Sara) Jones and Jackie (Robert) Cox; grandchildren, Elly Dobson, Jenny Malloy, and Joey Cox; great-grandchildren, Christina Dineen and Samantha Dobson; and sister, Nola Pierce.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Walnut Hill Bible Church.