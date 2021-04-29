Jones, DiAnn (Dumke)

CAMBRIA - DiAnn Kay (Dumke) Jones, age 70, passed away from heart disease surrounded by her loving family at home on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. She was born in Ripon on Aug. 26, 1950, to Herman and Irene (Gorr) Dumke. She was a graduate of Markesan High School, Class of 1968, and Moraine Park Technical College in 1969. She married Dennis Jones on Oct. 7, 1972, at Faith Lutheran Church in Markesan, and they celebrated over 48 loving years together.
DiAnn played an integral part of the family farm. She was a dedicated farm bookkeeper for many years. She helped on the farm whenever needed and made sure that everyone working on the farm was well fed. She was a dedicated charter member of Faith Lutheran Church in Markesan and was in their first class of confirmands.
DiAnn enjoyed flower gardening, garage sales, playing cards, bird watching and decorating for the holidays. DiAnn was so welcoming, she could strike up a conversation with anyone. She loved attending her grandchildren's activities, such as sporting events, concerts, and county fairs, and could always be found in the front row cheering them on and bringing treats after each of their games. Her favorite pastime was spending quality time with her family.
DiAnn will be dearly missed by her husband, Dennis; children, Greg (Jill), Jeff and Melissa; grandchildren, Morgan and Owen; brothers, Dan (Kathy) Dumke and Lynn (Lisa) Dumke; her brothers- and sisters-in-law, Donald (Colleen) Jones, Douglas (Mary) Jones, Darlene (Tom) Marquardt and Dorene (Mike) Rotar; and many other caring nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Irene Dumke; her in-laws, Hayden and Evelyn Jones; and her nephew, Ryan Jones.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday, May 2 at the KRATZ-SMEDEMA FUNERAL HOME in Cambria. Visitation will also be held on Monday, May 3 at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, N1529 State Road 73, Markesan, WI, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 3 at the church, with the Rev. Matthew Ude officiating. Burial will follow in Cambria Cemetery. Following the funeral service, a fellowship luncheon will be served.
The family wishes to extend a grateful thank you to Waupun Memorial Hospital, St. Agnes Hospital, Froedtert Hospital, Pardeeville EMS and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful and loving care given to DiAnn.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family.
