Jones, Jeanne Marie (Mulligan)

Jeanne was excellent at baking and made the best chocolate chip cookies (only forgetting one or two ingredients occasionally). She was highly skilled at knitting and sewing numerous gifts and special keepsakes for family members. She was an avid reader, whether it was novels, the bible, or daily devotions she was always reading. Jeanne was known for being always on the go; the family often joked at knowing she would only be staying her 10 minutes and on to the next place or errand. Jeanne was so many great things: kind, loving, supportive and witty. She always had the best sense of humor and loved to laugh. One of the most special things about Jeanne is her unending faith. She was a long-time member of Faith Lutheran Church, where she was a member of the church's prayer group. Many people have benefited from Jeanne's prayers; she was always praying and will continue praying from heaven. Jeanne loved her family so much and instilled so many wonderful values in each one of them: her faith, kindness, forgiveness, and prayers. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.