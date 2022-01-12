Jones, Linda Lee

WISCONSIN DELLS - Linda Lee Jones, age 71, passed away Dec. 27, 2021. Linda was born March 17, 1950, in Chicago, Ill., to Lester and Joan Alexander. Linda was a registered nurse; she moved to Wisconsin Dells, Wis., in 1986, where she was head nurse at Continental Manor and also head nurse at Villa Pines in Adams Friendship.

Linda was dearly loved by her children, grandchildren, siblings, family and friends. Family was her life. She was definitely the strong heart of the family, and that loss is greatly felt.

Linda gave love and support to those who were blessed to be a part of her life.

Linda had an infectious, bubbly personality and was always the life of the party! She loved music, with classic R&B music being a must at all occasions and Gospel for praise! Linda was always dancing, with her latest group being BTS. She loved Zumba and her Zumba friends. When she wasn't dancing, she was in the kitchen making some great soul food and spending time with family and friends and her cat, Alex. She will be greatly missed by all. The memories we made and hold on to shall serve as a reminder of how blessed we were to have had her in our lives.