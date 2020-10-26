Jorgensen, Kermit Wayne

WILD ROSE - Kermit Wayne Jorgensen, age 93, of Wild Rose, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. He was born May 19, 1927, to Frank and Hannah (Evans) Jorgensen in the Township of Saxeville.

Kerm lost his mother when he was six years old. She succumbed to tuberculosis (TB). Five months later his father also died from diabetes. Kermit and a younger brother were raised by his dad's sister, Carrie Rasmussen and her husband, George. He graduated from Wild Rose High School in 1945 and stayed on the farm west of Saxeville for three years to help his uncle, George (Pa). Aunt Carrie (Ma) had passed away in 1944.

In the winter of 1948-49 he moved to Racine where he worked at the Massey-Harris tractor plant until he decided to seek a career in teaching. Upon graduation from the Racine-Kenosha County Normal in 1951, he was called to military duty. He served in Korea as a machine-gunner for the Fifth Regimental Combat Team. On return to civilian life, he married Shirley Hanson on Aug. 27, 1955. Using the G.I. Bill, he enrolled at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, where he received his B.A. in Psychology Education. His teaching career took them first to Beloit Township, then Endeavor, and finally (20 years) in Beaver Dam.