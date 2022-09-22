Jan. 20, 1946—Sept. 8, 2022

BRUCE—Jorji-Ann Wakeland, 76, of Bruce, died on September 8, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison from congestive heart failure. She was born on January 20, 1946 in Madison to James L. and Dorothy E. Jones.

She married James J. Wakeland on October 19, 2008 in Reedsburg. They moved to Bruce in June 2021. She loved shopping and people-watching. Jorji-Ann collected mouse figurines and was an avid Badger, Packer and Brewers fan.

She is survived by her husband James; three daughters: Peni R. (Craig) Cahoon of Hawkins, Jami J. (Benjamin) Weis of Pardeeville and Dorothy A. Rische of Kennan; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Per her wishes, there will be no service. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.