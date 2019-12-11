Josef Maurer, age 81, of Portage

Josef Maurer, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at St. Mary Hospital in Madison.
Joe was born on Aug. 22, 1938, in Croatia, the son of Josef and Therese (Rock) Maurer. He grew up in Austria and moved to the United States in 1956. He was married on May 15, 1965, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Portage to Susan York. She preceded him in death on Jan. 1, 2016. He served his country with the United States Marine Corp. Joe had worked for many Madison area contractors and was a member of Plumbers Local #167. He was the owner and operator of Josef’s Plumbing in Portage. Joe was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, he was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, a member of the Dr. C.W. Henney Knights of Columbus Council #1637, and the Richard Mulcahy American Legion Post #47, Portage.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his children, Joe (Dara) Maurer, Mt. Horeb, Warren (Jennifer) Maurer, Columbus, and Kathy (Scott) Knapton, Fairbanks, Alaska; his grandchildren, Joe and Zoe Maurer, Paige and Meghan Maurer, Hailey, Briar and Molly Knapton, Neil and Wyatt Barhite, Audrey (Nick Smith) Martinovich; his great-grandson, Xavier Martinovich; his brother, Stephen (Rosemary) Maurer, Graz, Austria; his sister, Therese Hofmann, Gross Klein, Austria; his brother-in-law, Don Watzke, Fitchburg; other near relatives and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister-in-law, Judy Watzke, and his brother-in-law, Edward Hofmann.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Private inurnment will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard.Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church. The PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage is assisting the family (www.pmmfh.com).
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105-1942.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)