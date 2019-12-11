Josef Maurer, age 81, of Portage

Joe was born on Aug. 22, 1938, in Croatia, the son of Josef and Therese (Rock) Maurer. He grew up in Austria and moved to the United States in 1956. He was married on May 15, 1965, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Portage to Susan York. She preceded him in death on Jan. 1, 2016. He served his country with the United States Marine Corp. Joe had worked for many Madison area contractors and was a member of Plumbers Local #167. He was the owner and operator of Josef’s Plumbing in Portage. Joe was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, he was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, a member of the Dr. C.W. Henney Knights of Columbus Council #1637, and the Richard Mulcahy American Legion Post #47, Portage.