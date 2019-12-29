Josef Maurer, 81, Portage
 PORTAGE - Josef Maurer, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Mary Hospital in Madison.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Military honors will be provided by Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard. Private inurnment will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family (www.pmmfh.com).

