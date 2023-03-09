Feb. 10, 1951—March 2, 2023

HUSTISFORD—It is with great sadness that the Pillsbury family announce the passing of Joseph Carl Pillsbury, 72, of Hustisford, WI. He was welcomed home on March 2, 2023 after a brief battle with pneumonia. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Joe was born February 10, 1951, to James and Verena (Patch) Pillsbury in Lusk, WY. Shortly thereafter they moved to Wisconsin. He graduated from Arrowhead High School in Hartland, WI, where he lettered all four years in track. He also enjoyed football and many other sports.

After high school Joe enlisted in the US Marine Corp. where he worked on airplanes, specifically the Harrier, and learned his trade as a sheet metal journeyman. Joe was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1976, and had earned his national Defense Service Medal, Pistol Sharpshooter Badge, Rifle Marksmanship Badge, and Good Conduct Medal.

After being discharged from the military in 1976, Joe moved to his favorite town, North Lake, WI, where he tended bar, did odd jobs, and always enjoyed a great game of pool. Joe absolutely loved living in North Lake and coaching softball. He took great pride in his three softball leagues: the North Lake team, the Merton team, and the Pewaukee Over Thirty team.

He was known for his quick wit, practical jokes, and kind spirit. Joe was a proud union member in sheet metal fabrication. He was skilled in both ornamental and industrial fabrication where he constructed projects from measurement to installation until his retirement.

On December 31, 1981, Joe shared a New Years Eve kiss with his soon to be love of his life, Darlene L. Schlafer. He was smitten and so was she! They married on June 18, 1983. Joe and Darlene created a wonderful life together and raised three beautiful children: Aaron, Amanda, and Elizabeth. In 1987, Joe and Darlene moved into their forever home in Hustisford, WI where they created cherished memories with their loving children.

Joe was a loyal, loving and devoted husband and father. Always trying to attend every game, concert, school and church event. He loved not only his children but his three grandchildren: Shawn, Josephine and Isaiah. Time spent with them was special and important, wanting to attend all their milestones and events.

Joe was truly a good man. A man who loved hard, forgave often, and never missed a chance to have fun. He always valued helping the family and friends that he cherished. One of Joe’s passions was golf and wanting to golf everywhere. He enjoyed being the Commissioner of the Wednesday golf league and treasured the friends he golfed with. Other passions include fishing, hunting, sports, and his love of history. He was a true Jeopardy fan. Joe looked forward to the time he spent with his brothers and friends hunting near home and in the Northwoods. Fishing gave him a lot of pleasure and eating his catch even more. He was a true Wisconsin sports fan. Enthusiastically rooting for the Badgers, Packers, Brewers, and others.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, James and Verena, brother, Phillip, sister, Julie, and nephews: Mathew and Phillip, and many furry friends especially Slick and Babe. He is survived by his wife, Darlene of Hustisford; son, Aaron of Iron Ridge; and daughters: Amanda (Chris) of Watertown and Elizabeth of Oshkosh; three grandchildren: Shawn of Watertown, Josephine of Oshkosh, and Isaiah of Oshkosh; siblings: Vernon (Colleen) of Waukesha, Richard (Debbie) of St. Helens, OR, Sandra (Michael, Sr.) Thoma of Juneau, Jerry (Cindy) of Watertown, Eileen (Mark) Ritter of Stacy, MN, David (Char) of Felch, MI, and Timothy (Bonnie) of Iron Ridge. Further survived by many family members and dear friends.

The funeral service for Joe will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Evert-Luko Funeral Home with Fr. Ken Omernick officiating. Family and friends are invited to visit directly at the funeral home Friday evening, March 10, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again directly at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Hustisford Cemetery, Hustisford, WI. In lieu of flowers donations to the family are appreciated.