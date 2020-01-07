Joseph Chestnut, 75, Baraboo

You have free articles remaining.
BARABOO - Joseph B. Chestnut, age 75, of Baraboo, passed away on Jan. 1, 2020, at home. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his three children, Joseph of Ariz., Randall of Baraboo, and daughter, Temple Sutfin of Baraboo; seven grandchildren, Brent and Mitchell Wilson, Trey Torin and Abby Chestnut, Sean and Liam Sutfin; siblings, Nancy Laporte of Maine and George of R.I. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Edith Chestnut of Maine; one grandchild, Emma Chestnut; two sisters, Marilyn of Mass. and Ginny of R.I. Joseph was a great lover of his family, books, hunting, fishing and golfing. Services held at St. Joseph's Church, 314 East St., Baraboo, Friday, Jan. 10. Rosary is 9:30 a.m., visitation is 10-11 a.m., Mass is 11 a.m., with a luncheon following. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Ronald McDonald House in Madison, who graciously took care of Joseph's family during times of great familial duress.
