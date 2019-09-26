COLUMBUS - Joseph E. Skalitzky, age 75, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at his home. He was born on Oct. 18, 1943, in Watertown to Joseph and Bernadine (Haberman) Skalitzky. Joe graduated from the Columbus High School and continued working the family farm with his father. He drove for Petrolane and was a master mechanic. A skill he enjoyed during his years as part of a pit crew at the 151 Speedway. Joe was married to Mitzi Grafton on July 12, 1975 in Columbus. He was a hard worker and good businessman who was quick with his famous one-liners. He enjoyed the farming life and in 1979 purchased his own farm. Joe was an avid deer hunter and after retirement enjoyed camping. He was a member of St. Jerome Church in Columbus. Survivors include his wife, Mitzi of Columbus; three sons, Charles Grafton of Columbus, John David (Angie) Grafton of Beaver Dam, and Peter (Kelly) Grafton of Stoughton; three daughters, Paula Jo (Jason) Gross of Columbus, Bernadine Skalitzky of Madison, and Andrea (Trevor) Boom of Cross Plains; twelve grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four sisters, Kathleen (Jerry) Andler of Columbus, Belva (Jack) Giunta of Marshall, Ruth Skalitzky of Columbus, and Ann (Chris) Kopmeier of Dodgeville; three brothers, Ronald, Michael and Neil all of Columbus; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Rose Brummel and Joan Graf; two brothers, Gordon and Lawrence; sister-in-law, Tierney Skalitzky. A Memorial Mass was held at 3:00 p.m., with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH, Columbus. Rev. Garrett Kau officiated. Memorials may be directed to St. Jerome Church or a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
