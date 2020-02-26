Joseph Fredrick Bonin, age 45, of Portage

Joseph Fredrick Bonin, age 45 passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in Portage on Feb. 7, 2020.

Joe (Joey, Joe Bob) was born on Aug. 27, 1974, in Madison, Wis., the son of Joseph D. and Nancy L. Bonin (Blum).

Joe was employed at Cardinal Glass in Portage. He loved to play fast pitch softball, fish, golf, play cribbage with his daughter, listen to music with his children and watch the Brewers. His children were the love of his life.

He is survived by his parents; children, Dylan of Dodgeville; Cameron and Presley of Barneveld; his brother, Michael (Amanda); sister, Lisa (John) Ford; paternal grandmother Arlene Bonin of Platteville; uncles and aunts Chuck (Avonne) Bonin of Platteville; Bill Bonin of Portage, Ken (Carol) Blum of Plain, Marvin (Louie) Blum of Plain; Shirley (Don) Page of Ariz.; Sandra (Dan) Harried of Evansville; his nieces, nephews, cousins and his ex-wife, Carrie Bonin.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Victor and Esther Blum and paternal grandfather, Fritz Bonin.

Joey will be deeply missed by his family and friends and all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life for Joey will be held on March 8, 2020, at the VFW in Portage from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a luncheon served.

KRATZ FUNERAL HOME-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.