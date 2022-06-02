July 10, 1932—May 25, 2022

BRIGGSVILLE—Joseph G. “Joe” Ozga, age 89, of Briggsville passed away in Madison, WI on May 25, 2022. Joseph was born on July 10, 1932, the son of Joseph and Clara (Piasecki) Ozga. He married June (nee Moore) on July 11, 1953, in Chicago, IL.

He is survived by his children Dawn (Richard) Braun, Joseph D. Ozga, Denise (Blair) Schodowski, and James (Lauren) Ozga; his grandchildren Ryan Ozga, Kelsey (Sebastian) Afonso, Jacob Schodowski, Joseph R. Ozga, Sandra (Samuel) Glanton, Tyler Ozga and Austin Ozga; his great grandson Asher Ozga and his sister-in-law Virginia Ozga. Joseph is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years June, his parents, his daughter Deborah Lynn Ozga, his brother LeRoy Ozga, his sister Lorraine Brezinski, his sister-in-law Shirley Schmeltzer and his brothers-in-law Edwin Brezinski and John Schmeltzer.

Burial will be private. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Joe’s life at the American Legion Hall in Briggsville, WI on Saturday, June 11, 2022, beginning at 5 pm.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.