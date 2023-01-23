RIO—Joseph H. Christian, age 80, of Rio passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at home.

He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing in Canada, his family, and tinkering on his farm.

He worked for Hamre Feed, Arlington Hardware, among others.

He is survived by his children: Ronnie Wendt, Colleen (Bob) Wyrick, Kurt (Deann) Christian, Kara (Delon) Wells, Erica (Jason) Bateson, and Charlotte (Kevin) Eggers; grandchildren: Ryan Johnston, Amanda Bakken, Dakota Wells, Ethan Wyrick, Todd and Karena Bateson, Luke and Hannah Eggers.; great-grandchildren: Cayden, Grayson and Addalynn Johnston; siblings: Lorraine and Edwin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen and son, Todd Wendt.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 10:00 to 1:00 PM at Grasse Funeral Service in Rio with a time of remembrance at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Bonnet Prairie Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Agrace Hospice. A special thanks to Visiting Angels, Mary and Kari and Agrace Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.