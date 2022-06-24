Nov. 5, 1952 – June 22, 2022

BARABOO—Joseph “Joe” Thomas Capener, age 69, of Baraboo, WI, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Northshore Health Center in Wisconsin Dells, surrounded by loved ones and friends. Joe was born on November 5, 1952 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of Harold and Margaret Capener.

Joe graduated from East Lake High School in Ohio with the Class of 1970. Shortly after graduation, Joe enlisted in the United States Navy where he served as a Corpsman during the Vietnam War. Joe started his own business as a Heating and Air Conditioning Technician.

In his free time, Joe adored spending time with his family and friends and building the memories of a lifetime. He enjoyed listening to music and in his youth, he relished in playing the harmonica and was a master drummer. A lifetime fan of the Beatles, you could often find him playing “In My Life”. Joe’s other notable hobbies included watching movies, especially sci-fis, and writing many beautiful poems.

Joe is survived by his children: Justin Kessler of Ravenna, OH, Lynsey (Dan) Cepis of Streetsboro, OH, Jason (Leah) Capener of Norton, OH; his siblings: Kathy Capener-Filomena of Baraboo, WI, Lori (Dave) Bailey of Brimfield, OH, Richard (Skylar) Capener of Reedsburg, WI; nieces: Holly (Brett) Klawitter of Baraboo, WI, Tara Stoffer of Ravenna, OH, Emma (Jeffery) Wayman of Baraboo, WI, Kayla Capener of Baraboo, WI, Brianna (Phillip) Gooding of Baraboo, WI; nephews: Derrec (Valerie) Bailey of Monroe Falls, OH, Brandyn (Crystal) Bailey of Ravenna, OH, Cory Stoffer of Chalmette, LA; grandchildren: Darian Kessler, Willow BEssem-Asu of Streetsboro, OH, Harvey Bond, Amelia Jo Capener of Norton, OH; and great-grandson, Khai Kessler of Streetsboro, OH. Joe is further survived by his special friend, Patsy Rhinehart, of Baraboo WI.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Margaret Capener; his sister, Terri Stoffer; brothers-in-law, Danny Burris, and Eddie Stoffer. He is further preceded in death by his nephew, Aaron Burris.

His Celebration of Life services will be held at the New Life Community Advent Christian Church, 1919 Elizabeth St., Baraboo, WI at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 with Pastor Jesse Stevens officiating. A luncheon reception will follow the service.

Joe’s family would like to thank the staff of St. Croix Hospice for their extraordinary care in his final stages of life and for the care and compassion extended to him by his special caregivers at Northshore Health Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made directly to the family to assist with funeral expenses. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.