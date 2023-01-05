Aug. 31, 1954—Jan. 1, 2023

Joseph L. “Joe” Beaven, age 68, passed away unexpectedly and suddenly at his home on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Joe was born August 31, 1954, to Opal Gladys Schroeder in Los Angeles, CA.

Joe was a retired U.S. Navy Veteran and loved serving his country. He was a Packer fan and loved watching Nascar. His favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt.

Joe is survived by his daughter, Shannon (Dan) Meidam; two sons: Nick (Amanda) Beaven, and Brandon Beaven; his grandsons, whom he loved dearly: Dominic, Connor, Avery, Brantley, and Xavier Beaven; his brother, Fybr; and his dog, Mona. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins; the mother of his sons, Cynthia Douglas; and many dear friends. Joe is preceded in death by his mother and his brother Dozer.

Inurnment will be private, but a Celebration of Life will be this Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the VFW in Portage, WI between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., with military honors beginning at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to Kratz Funeral Home, 302 E. Conant St., Portage, WI 53901 with attention to The Beaven Family.