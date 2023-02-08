July 17, 1943—Feb. 4, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Joseph “Joe” L. Molz, Jr., age 79, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam.

Joe was born on July 17, 1943, the son of Evelyn (Weber) and Joseph Molz, Sr.

He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. On January 25, 1964, he was united in marriage to his wife, Jane Maas in Beaver Dam.

Joe started out as a truck driver and pursued further education to a career in sales, branching out into several different facets of business, stating “you are never too old to learn”. He was an avid Badger, Packer, Brewer, and NASCAR fan, and enjoyed golf cart rides and campfires.

He cherished his grandchildren and loved attending and watching all their sporting events. Overall, Joe was a loving husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa. Joe was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam.

Joe is survived by his wife, Jane Molz; children: Bradley (Tonya) Molz and Lisa (Patrick) Klatt; grandchildren: Kaylee (Joey) Duel, Kristina (Jeremy Pitzlin) Klatt, Nicholas (Taylor Boomsma) Klatt, Jalyn Molz, and Jordyn Molz; great-grandchildren: Dayton, Ary, Taylor, Aubry, Ayden, Maddison, Bradyn, Sam, and Essiah; sisters: Darlene Van Hierden; three sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter; father- and mother-in-law; four brothers-in-law, and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Joe will take place on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1:00 p.m.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.