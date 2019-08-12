MONTELLO - Joseph L. Smith, 51 of Montello, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his home.
He was born February 7, 1968 in Portage, the son of Daniel and Barbara (York) Smith. He was raised in Poynette and graduated from Portage High School in 1986. Joe was employed at Sta-Care in Portage for many years, recently working as a purchasing supervisor for Covia, formerly Unimin. He was united in marriage to the love of his life Stacy Simonson February 17, 2001. Joe loved to hunt, fish, work on muscle cars, spend time with his family, and was an avid sports and Green Bay Packer fan. Graced with a clever sense of humor, Joe had a gift of making those around him laugh. Even bigger than his sense of humor, was the love he had for his family, the importance they held for him was unparalleled by anything else in Joe’s life.
Survivors include his wife Stacy; four children Spencer, Konnor, Saylor, and Bode Smith; parents Daniel and Barb Smith; sister Elizabeth Falk; brother Dan (Deb) Smith, and Kirk (Jenny) Smith; in-laws Harley and Gretta Simonson, sisters-in-law Sheila Cross and Tracy Marceau; brothers-in-law Tim (Tammie) Simonson and Kevin (Camille) Simonson; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Adolph and Gen Smith and maternal grandparents Curtis and Mamie York and several aunts and uncles.
A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, August 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund for his children will be set up in Joe’s memory. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)