Joseph, LaVerne Elsie

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LaVerne Elsie Joseph, age 97 years, of Wisconsin Dells and formerly of Mauston, Wis., passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Our House Senior Living.

She was born on September 10, 1922 to Paul and Charlotte (Sorenson) Schultz in Monroe County, Wis.

LaVerne married Leo B. Joseph on February 12, 1941 in Ontario. To this union three children were born, LeRoy, Larry and Donna. They lived in several states and cities over the years and upon retirement they returned to Mauston. He preceded her in death on February 17, 2012.

LaVerne was a loving wife and mother. She loved baking, especially cookies for family and friends, her favorites were molasses ginger cookies. She worked several jobs in addition to her housework. LaVerne enjoyed sewing, crocheting and embroidery, along with traveling, fishing and dancing.

After her husband, Leo retired from truck driving, they went on trips to places all over the United States and she enjoyed those trips greatly.

Surviving are grandchildren, Danny Joseph, Deborah Goodwin, Kenneth Volkman and Michelle (David) Eldreth; several Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren.