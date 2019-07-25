BEAVER DAM - Joseph "Joe" William Lunde, age 57, of Beaver Dam, passed away surrounded by his family at UW Hospital on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Joe was born on May 28, 1962, to Jim and Shirley Lunde. Joe was the fifth of 10 siblings. He is survived by his wife, Laurie; his three sons, Joshua, Jared, and Jesse, their partners, Sarah and Katie; his mother, Shirley; his nine brothers and sisters; his nieces and nephews, and the countless others he loved and who loved him. He was preceded in death by his father, Jim; his nephew, Pearce; and his two dogs, Cosmo and Miles.
Joe enjoyed golf, running, dogs, Wisconsin sports, and relaxing in the sun. For the past several years was a store leader at Kwik Trip 651 in Waupun. During his life Joe asked for little and gave a lot. He excelled at making people feel comfortable and caring for others. He was an endless source of smiles to those around him, a mentor to his team, and a hero to his sons. The selfless generosity that so characterized Joe's life continues in death through the donation of his organs. He will be deeply missed, but always loved and never forgotten.
A memorial gathering for Joe will take place on Friday, July 26, 2019, at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 4 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Cynthia Bacon Hammer officiating.
Those wishing to honor Joe may make a memorial contribution which will be used for the benefit of the staff of the UW Health Trauma and Life Support Center (TLC) who provided outstanding care and compassion to Joe and his family during his last time of need.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
