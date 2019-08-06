LYNDON STATION - Joseph “Mike” Dickerson, age 70, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his home.
A Memorial Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 Noon.
Mike was born on September 29, 1948, the son Robert J. and Betty (Miller) Dickerson. He went to a Catholic school in Danville IL, before moving to Bismarck, IL. He continued grade school and high school there before going on to Technical School in Chicago, IL. In 1980 Mike moved to Wisconsin where he met his wife, Pamela Potter. They had 40 years of marriage together.
Mike is survived by his wife, Pamela Potter-Dickerson; sister, Joyce (Denise) Kennedy; stepsister, Susan (James) Wheeler; son, Shane (Tricia) Dickerson; daughter, Amanda Dickerson-Edwards; stepson, Gregg Potter; 9 grandchildren; nieces and nephews; mother in-law, Geraldine Potter and brother-in- law, Mark Potter. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Dickerson and his stepmother, Betty Dickerson.
The family would like to thank the SSM Health and SSM Hospice for the care they gave to Mike.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family would be appreciated.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)