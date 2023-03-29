Dec. 30, 1938—Feb. 13, 2023

WATERFORD—Joseph Patrick Conners, Jr., 84, of Waterford, passed away on February 13, 2023, at Oak Park Place Senior Living Center in Burlington, WI, surrounded by his loving wife, Norma and three daughters.

Joe was born on December 30, 1938, along with his twin brother, John, to Joseph Sr. and Mary (nee. Condon) Conners at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Joe grew up in Baraboo, WI, with his brother, John and two sisters, Dorothy and Helen. Joe was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Baraboo, and graduated from Baraboo High School in 1957. Joe attended Sauk County Teachers College and graduated from UW-Platteville in 1962. He later attended Marquette University earning a Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction. Joe served in the US Army Reserves, and was called to active duty for the Berlin Wall crisis, where he was stationed at Fort Lewis in the state of Washington.

He began his teaching profession at Brookwood Elementary School in Genoa City, where he honed his skills for six years. Joe was later hired by Elmbrook School District as a 7th grade middle school English teacher. He finished his 36 year career in a 4th grade classroom and thoroughly enjoyed shaping the minds of young children.

He met the love of his life, Norma LaMeer, who was also teaching at Brookwood Elementary. Joe and Norma were married at St. Joseph’s in Baraboo on July 3, 1965. Following their marriage, they moved to Wauwatosa, where they welcomed their first of three daughters, Kelly Jean, in February of 1966. In May of 1966, Norma and Joe moved their small family of three to their home on Halverson Road in Waterford where they have lived for 55 years. In April of 1967, they were blessed with twin daughters, Jacqueline Patrice and Tracey Ann.

Joe became an active member of the St. Thomas Aquinas parish in Waterford where he served as Chairman of the Activities Committee, worked at the church picnic, ushered, and was a lector for mass. Joe was a 3rd Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus.

Joe enjoyed reading, writing, and most importantly he loved spending time with his family traveling, learning, and exploring the world. He took great pride in portraying an image that represented his teaching profession. Joe felt honored that all three of his daughters followed in his footsteps with careers in education. His devout faith was a gift from God which he shared with his wife, daughters, family, and beyond.

He is survived by his wife, Norma; daughters: Kelly (Kevin) Malchine of Waterford, Jacqueline (Peter) Syens of Burlington, and Tracey Conners of West Bend; sister, Helen Grosshans of Baraboo; sister-in-law, Lusky LaMeer of Union Grove; six grandchildren: John, Stephanie, Luke, Shannon, Shauna, and Hayley; and four great-grandchildren: Aidan, Abigail, Jack, and Hank; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Sr. and Mary Conners; sister, Dorothy; twin brother, John; father and mother-in-law, Donald and Marjory LaMeer; sister-in-law, Nancy LaMeer; brothers-in-law: Gene Brennen, Willian Grosshans, Robert LaMeer, William LaMeer, and Steve Sokolowski.

A Memorial Gathering on April 1, 2023, from 9:00—10:45 AM with Mass beginning at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 S. First St. Waterford, WI 53185 with Fr. Ed Tlucek, OFM, officiating. A private inurnment will be held with the family at a later date.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made “in memory of Joe” to St. Thomas Aquinas Church, or the Alzheimer’s Association of Wisconsin.

Mealy Funeral Home (225 W. Main St., Waterford, WI, 53185; (262)534-2233; www.mealyfuneralhome.com) is handling arrangements.