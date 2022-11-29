Dec. 18, 1954—Nov. 26, 2022

CAMBRIA—Joseph “Puppy” Ralph Berger, age 67, of rural Cambria passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Aurora Medical Center Summit.

Joe was born on December 18, 1954, in Beaver Dam the son of Ralph and Lois (Sanderson) Berger. He was a 1974 graduate of Cambria-Friesland High School. After graduation he worked alongside of his father on the family dairy farm. Joe was united in marriage to the love of his life, Beth Fetzik on November 6, 1992.

Joe was passionate about all things outdoors; hunting, fishing, trap shooting, farming and growing his garden. He enjoyed going on vacation and exploring the world while making new friends everywhere he went. His favorite thing to do was help others, entertain with food at his home and spend time with family, especially his grandchildren. Joe was a member of Columbia County Corn Growers Association, having received the High Yield Award numerous times and won the World Dairy Expo Forage Analysis Superbowl for Dairy Hay.

Joe will be sadly missed and mourned by his wife, Beth; his daughters: Stephanie (Tim) Steinert, Naomi (Brian) Kowald and Tiffany Mlodzik; his grandchildren: Skyler, Brooklyn, Autumn, Maggie and John; his in-laws: Richard (Charlotte) Fetzik; many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law; several other relatives and many dear friends who became family.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers: Brian and Bill Berger

A Celebration of Life for Joe will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Cambria Fire Dept. Community Center with Pastor Mark Hughey officiating. Relatives and friends may call on the family at the community center from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A fellowship luncheon and time to reminisce will immediately follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Joe are preferred to the American Diabetes Association, online www.diabetes.org or by mail, to American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Forms for donation will also be available at the venue.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you and their great appreciation to the staff at Aurora Medical Center for their acute expertise and tender loving care given to Joe and his family.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.