July 14, 1984—Sep. 16, 2022

HORICON—Joseph R. Meyer, age 38, of Horicon, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Waupun Hospital in Waupun.

A funeral service for Joseph will take place on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Horicon with the Rev. Fr. Justin Lopina presiding. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 26 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the church in Horicon. A luncheon will follow the service.

Joseph was born the son of George ‘Mike’ and Elaine (nee Minerva) Meyer on July 14, 1984 in Des Plaines, IL. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Blackhawks, and Bears. He loved to play street hockey with his father, brother, and friends. Joe was also an avid fan of WWE wrestling and attended many WWE events.

Joe loved life and lived it well. He was a person who always showed love and care to others and helped those less fortunate. He will be dearly missed.

Joe is survived by his loving parents: George and Elaine of Horicon; his siblings: Michael (Emily) Meyer of Beaver Dam and Mary (fiance Adam Lindert) Meyer of Beaver Dam; beloved Godfather of Alaina Lindert and Elliot Selvaggio. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Memorials in loving memory of Joe may be directed to the American Diabetes Association and Baggin’ for a Cure.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com