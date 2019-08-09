MAYVILLE - Joseph S. Stortz, age 94, of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Thur., Aug. 8, 2019, at the Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau.
A visitation will take place on Tue., Aug. 13, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church at 11 a.m. with Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.
Joseph was born on May 8, 1925, to Stephen and Katherine (Marlock) at their home in Mayville. Joe proudly served his country in WWII where he was stationed in the Pacific. He was united in marriage with Dorothy H. Heintz on Jan. 25, 1947, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville. He retired from Maysteel after 47 ½ years.
Joe was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville. He was a member of the Mayville American Legion Post #69 for 73 years. Joe loved the outdoors, he enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. He was a great gardener and had a gift for growing peppers. Joe loved to go to a good Friday fish fry, and spend time with his friends and family.
Survivors include his children, Dick (Linda) Stortz of Fond du Lac, Tom (Sally) Stortz of Janesville, Joy (Mike) Nieman of Beaver Dam, David (partner John Horachek) Stortz of Madison; two brothers, Stephen Jr. and John; eight grandchildren, Shawn Stortz, Timothy Stortz, Ryan (Kristen) Stortz, Sarah Stortz, Aaron Stortz, Adam (Kristi) Stortz, Stacia Nieman and Chad Nieman; nine great-grandchildren, Jacob Stortz, McKayla Stortz, Ajay Stortz, Jack Stortz, Otto Stortz, Davis Stortz, Ella Stortz, Dexter Ertel and Harvey Ertel; and Joe’s close friend, Matt Hoffman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy in 2011; infant son, Kenny; and two sisters, Betty Niedermair and Delores Tank.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joseph’s name may be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville or the Mayville American Legion Post #69.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
