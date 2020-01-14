Joseph Schilz, 93, Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS - Joseph Schilz, age 93, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa, Wis.
The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held the Church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. Military Honors at Calvary Cemetery will be provided by the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post # 187 and Wisconsin Dells V.F. W. Post # 9387.
Joseph was born Jan. 23, 1926, in Franklin, Wis., the son of Joseph and Elizabeth (Acker) Schliz. He attended Boys Technical High School in Milwaukee. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army during World War II in Europe in the Battle of the Bulge in the Ardennes Forest. He was honorably discharged as Private First Class in 1946 and returned home. In October of 1952, he married Laverne Heup in Milwaukee and she preceded him in death in 1992. Joseph had worked for the Schiltz Brewery for many years and retired in 1981. Following retirement, he moved to Wisconsin Dells.
Joseph was an active member of the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post #187 and Wisconsin Dells V.F.W. Post # 9387. He enjoyed golfing, tinkering and repairing small engines and helping people out in need.
Joseph is survived by his sister, May; as well as countless relatives and friends who loved him dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Laverne; his dear friend and companion, Alice Gavinski; brothers, Jerome, Bernard, Leonard and Earl and sisters, Rose, Lillian and Violet.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
