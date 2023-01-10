May 31, 1991—Jan. 2, 2023

FALL RIVER—Joseph Timothy Pecora, 32 of Fall River, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born May 31, 1991 in Madison, the son of Joseph and Lanee Pecora.

He attended Monroe High School where he ran track and cross country and graduated in 2009. He attended U.W. Platteville and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Technology Management. He was employed at TST in Sun Prairie as a Manufacturing Engineer.

He was united in marriage to Abigail Axelsen July 25, 2015 at Rio Assembly of God Church in Rio. He enjoyed 3D printing and loved figuring out ways of fixing things. He also enjoyed woodworking and was an amazing dad to his four children.

Survivors include his wife Abigail; children: Hannah, Caleb, and twin sons, Luke and Zane; sisters: Katherine Pecora (Mitch) and Maria (Erich) Froemming; brother, Thomas Pecora; parents, Joseph and Lanee; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Valerie Axelsen; sister-in-law, Sarah (Michael) Tesch; brother in-law, Noah Axelsen; and niece, Lydia Tesch. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Memorial service will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at Grasse Funeral Service in Rio with Rev. Randy Schaub officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his children. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.