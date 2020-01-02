Josephine Dahl, 97, Beaver Dam

Josephine R. Dahl, age 97, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

Josephine was born in Columbus on July 18, 1922, the daughter of Otto and Louise (Ibisch) Hasenfus. On Aug. 31, 1946, she married her loving husband, Orville Dahl, at Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus. Josephine and Orville resided in Beaver Dam for their entire married life and they were both members of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church.

Josephine is survived by her children, Susan Berg of Madison, Jean (Joseph Currie) Dahl of Beaver Dam, Philip Dahl of Beaver Dam, David (Diane) Dahl of Beaver Dam, Mary (Daniel) Karst of Beaver Dam, and John Dahl of Beaver Dam; 15 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orville in 2008; brother, Herbert (Delores) Hasenfus; sisters, Wilma Hasenfus and Lois (Leonard) Sennhenn; and other relatives.

In honoring Josephine’s wishes, private family services will be held. Interment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton.

CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.