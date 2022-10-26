June 6, 1989—Oct. 22, 2022

PARDEEVILLE—Josey J. Reinwand, 33, of Pardeeville, collapsed at work unexpectedly Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born June 6, 1989 in Marshfield, the son of Linda Fravert, nee Haas and Terry Reinwand.

He was baptized into Christ October 28, 1990. Josey was a very caring, helpful son, brother, and friend. He was not judgmental, being a good confidant to many and always willing to serve anyone in need. For example providing transportation or “driving miss Dian”.

Josey was an inquisitive child that loved to learn how things worked. He is a 2007 Pardeeville High School graduate, he loved cooking class, basketball half court shots, and being a football manager. As a dedicated and trust worthy Caddy Shack employee, he worked a 3:00 AM shift as “Grill Master” for many years, only missing one day due to bad weather. He was very proud to be a 3-time winner of Unforgettables Nacho Challenge, he was working on his 4th.

A man with many nicknames, too many to mention. “Joey Wales” loved playing pool, drinking Mountain Dew, pro wrestling, watching Marvel movies and the movie Independence Day, and celebrating the 4th of July.

Survivors include his loving mother Linda; brothers: Spencer Barta of NE and Adrien Fravert of Madison; sister, Odessa Reinwand of WI Rapids; paternal grandfather; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and the entire Pardeeville Community. He was preceded in death his maternal grandparents Ray and Phyllis Haas and paternal grandmother Bernadette Reinwand.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Faustina Catholic Parish in Pardeeville with Father T. Joji presiding. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville and again from 9:30 AM until the time of service at the church Friday.

His smile, bear hugs, and fist bumps will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.