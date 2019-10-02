NEKOOSA - Joshua P. Doherty, age 27, of Nekoosa, Wis., died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Ascension St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield, Wis. following injuries sustained in an ATV accident.
Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. Rev. Dr. Carlton Andersen will officiate, burial will take place in Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa from 10:00 a.m. until time of services.
Josh was born Oct. 15, 1991, in Marshfield, Wis., to Philip and Teri (Olds) Doherty. He attended Nekoosa High School, and Mid State Technical College for Firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician training. He was employed as a mechanic for Arendt Cranberry and was a volunteer Firefighter for the Town of Armenia.
Josh enjoyed the outdoors, riding his ATV, hunting, wrenching on motors or any mechanical challenges, campfires with friends and family, he was a craft beer connoisseur and enjoyed celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at Foley’s Nita Brew, he was very outspoken and had an infectious laugh, he enjoyed speaking his mind and sharing his views with others.
He is survived by his parents, Teri Doherty of Nekoosa, Philip (Tara Wolfe) Doherty, Jr. of Necedah; brother, Corde (Anna Austin) Doherty of Nekoosa; sister, Aisha (Sean) Young of Wisconsin Rapids; grandmother, Dolores Doherty of Wisconsin Rapids; aunts and uncles, Karen (Todd) Milkey of Little Chute, Deb Doherty of Wisconsin Rapids, Karen (Mario Genzone) of Henderson, Nev.; he is further survived by six cousins, three nephews, one niece and his dog, Gator.
Josh was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Virgil and Iola Olds; paternal grandfather, Philip Doherty, Sr.; aunt, Colleen Passineau; and uncle, Mike Olds.
The family would like to thank the Port Edwards Fire and 1st responders, United Ambulance, Life link 3 Helicopter, Marshfield Medical Center Intensive Care Team and Staff, and the OPO organ and tissue donation program. A special thank you to all of his friends who came to visit and support his family through this hard time.
