Aug. 17, 1976—April 8, 2023

MAUSTON—Joshua R. Best, age 46, of Mauston, formerly of Portage, WI, has passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. He was born on August 17, 1976 to Randy and Myra (Wakershauser) Best.

He was a graduate of Portage High School in 1994. He was united in marriage to Carla Strong in 2010. Josh enjoyed fishing, cooking and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Carla; his daughters: Kalli and Kourtney; his parents; his sister, Nicole Best of Cleveland, OH; his aunts: Marla Emkow, Lois McDonald, Kathy Culver; and his uncle, Neil (Deb) Wakershauser; and cousins.

We’d like to thank the doctors and staff members from St. Mary’s in Madison and St. Clare’s Hospital in Baraboo along with the Hospice care team who all treated and cared for Josh.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

