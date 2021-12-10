Jowett, William Dale, Sr.

ADAMS - William Dale Jowett Sr., age 74, of Adams (formerly of Portage), Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at his home. Bill was born on Jan. 30, 1947, in Portage, the son of Seldon and Evelyn Jowett. He married Margie (Meyer) on Sept. 10, 2004. Bill had worked at Rayovac in Portage for 30 years.
He is survived by his wife, Margie; his three children, SheilaKay, Bill (Ginger), and Timmy; his brother, Bob; and sister, Irma King.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Henry.
At this time there will be no funeral arrangements; cards can be sent to Roseberry's Funeral Home, P.O. Box 620, Friendship, WI 53934.
