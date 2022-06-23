Oct. 9, 1934—June 12, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Joy Ann Coon, age 87, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 with family by her side.

Joy was born October 9, 1934, in Packwaukee, WI, to Edward and Florence (Yack) Walters. On October 17, 1953, she married Edward Coon. Joy graduated as Valedictorian from Oxford High School.

Joy’s love for family and her strong faith were evident. Her loving hands guided her children, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Those who knew her, admired her silent strength. Throughout her lifetime, she wore many hats: a bookbinder, a hostess at Coon’s Club 23, and Co-Owner with her husband of the Oxford Stock Yards to name a few. However, her finest hat was that of homemaker extraordinaire. This is evident in those things she did for her family. She was known for her creativity: her sewing skills shone especially in her quilt making.

Joy is survived by her children: Terry (Christine) Coon, Vickie (Mike) Mills, Cindy (Ken) Kummerow, Timothy (Christine) Coon, Dean (Sue) Coon and Rhonda (Michael) Murphy; 17 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren; brothers: Wayne, Edmund, and Ralph Walters; sisters-in-law: Jacquelyn Walters, Marilyn Walters, Patsy Goetsch, Kate Diechl and Fran Coon; brothers-in-law: Marshall Coon and Anton Diechl; daughter-in-law, Mary Ann (Cornelius) O’Donovan; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Edward J. Coon; son, Edward B. Coon; brothers, Jerome Walters and Dennis Walters; brother-in-law Don Goetsch, sisters-in-law, Rhoda Walters, Judy Walters and Emily Coon.

Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at the St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oxford, WI with Reverend Larry Sheppard officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. With a combined burial for Edward and Joy at Oxford Village Cemetery immediately following the service. A luncheon for family and friends will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Agrace Hospice Care, 5395 East Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.

