June 30, 1947—Sept. 21, 2022

HORICON—Joy Finke, age 75, of Horicon, met her Lord and Savior on September 17, 2022.

A funeral service for Joy will take place on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Horicon, WI with Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at church. Inurnment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon at a later date.

Joy was born in Columbus, WI to Herbert and Leone (Schindel) Tesch on June 30, 1947. She was a 1965 graduate of Horicon High School. Joy married Roland Finke on June 12, 1965, in Horicon, WI at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church.

Joy was a Secretary at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church for many years. Joy had a strong faith and was a faithful servant of God. She shared this with all who knew her as her faith and family was something she cherished and was proud of.

Joy was an avid collector of angels. Anyone who knew Joy would say she truly was an angel on earth. The family invites you to take an angel of your choice as a special reminder of Joy upon leaving the service.

Joy is survived by her loving husband, Roland; sons: Richard (Amy) Finke and Bruce (Cindy) Finke; and grandchildren: Alexander, Brett, and Madison Finke.

She is further survived by her in-laws: Bill Grams, Elaine Tesch, Marilyn Finke, Betty Miller, Leon (Marge) Finke, Emily (Roy) Rassmann, Don (Donna) Finke, Judi (Ron) Bastian, Bonita (Wally) Zastrow, and Loris (Jerry) Schaefer; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam for the care they provided to Joy. A heart-felt thank you goes out to Rollie and Joy’s special neighbors and friends, Michael and Bonnie, Mike and Sandy, and Ilene. Your support and love during this difficult time has meant so much and will never be forgotten.

Memorials in honor of Joy may be directed to St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Horicon.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.koepsellfh.com