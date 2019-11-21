Joy M. Welch, age 68 of Randolph, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam.
Joy was born on Sept. 12, 1951 in New York, the daughter of Nellie and Jerry Miras. She found enjoyment in watching NASCAR and football. She is survived by her children, Michelle (Matt) Horton of Colorado, Jessica Welch of Waupun and Gerald (Natasha) Welch of Fox Lake; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private family service for Joy will be held.
CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
