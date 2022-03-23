Sept. 22, 1944—March 14, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Joyce A. Longseth, age 77 of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston.

Joyce was born on September 22, 1944, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Walter and Eleanore (Bach) Meyer. She attended grade school in Beaver Dam and graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1962. Joyce was united in marriage to Richard Longseth on October 19, 1963 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. S

he and her husband farmed in the Township of Trenton for several years. After farming Joyce worked at various employers throughout the area including American National Bank, The Wisconsin Cheeseman in Sun Prairie, Gene’s Beaver Floral, distributed Shaklee products, and spent the last 40 years as a “Jill of all trades” at the Beaver Dam Country Club.

Joyce was active in the community; she was a member of the Beaver Dam Eagles Club Ladies Auxiliary, Catholic Knights, and a Den Mother for Boy Scouts for many years. Camped at Willow Mills and Silver Springs. Joyce had many interests including owning and operating her own baking business specializing in elaborate wedding cakes that later evolved into her famous relish trays for all family gatherings.

She followed, cheered, and proudly supported many teams including the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and every team her sons and grandchildren played on. She loved to golf and she spent many days enjoying the weather on the golf course as a proud member of the BDCC. She enjoyed planning flag prizes for her Monday Night Fun and Wednesday Ladies Leagues.

Joyce will be sadly missed by her three sons: Thomas Longseth, Curtis Longseth, and David (Stephanie) Longseth, all of Beaver Dam; seven grandchildren: Arianne, Mable, Paxton, Lukas, Nolan, Colin, and Aydra Longseth; brother, Robert (Brenda) Meyer of Beaver Dam; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Rachel) Longseth of Beaver Dam; sister-in-law, Julie Longseth of Beaver Dam; nephew, nieces, several other relatives and dear friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard (1988); son, Timmy Longseth; parents-in-law Carl and Ann Longseth; two brothers-in-law, Dewey Longseth and John Schwefel; one sister-in-law, Lois Schwefel; one niece, Susie Schwefel Will; and other relatives.

Visitation for Joyce will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Deacon Ed Cody officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

