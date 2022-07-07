Nov. 4, 1927—July 1, 2022

JUNEAU—Joyce Arleen Hendricks, formerly of Juneau, was born to Eternal Life Friday, July 1, 2022 at the age of 94 years. She was born on November 4, 1927 in LaSalle, IL, the daughter of Arthur and Elizabeth (nee Heffron) Messner.

She moved to Wisconsin in 1944 and graduated from Waterloo High School, where she was the V Valedictorian. Joyce married Harvey Hendricks on January 20, 1951 in Waterloo. She graduated from Whitewater University with a B.A. in Education.

She taught grade school for 41 years in Dodge County, and 29 of those years in the Dodgeland School System. Joyce took flying lessons with her husband, and enjoyed flying, but never became a pilot. She always wanted to make sure someone could land the plane if he couldn’t.

She liked to travel, garden, but in her retirement, she spent time researching and compiling the family genealogy.

Joyce was very conscientious about her community and helping her neighbors. She often drove them to their appointments up to her 90th birthday.

Joyce is survived by her children: Beverly (Rex) Bach of Wisconsin Dells, Michael (Brenda) Hendricks of Lyndon Station; and her grandchildren: Tom Bach, Krystal (Scott) Keuler, Leslie (Michael) Tukiendorf, Lucas (Kelly) Hendricks; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by other relatives and friends. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harvey, her son Gerald, her sister Lois Agnew, and other family members.

Visitation is Friday, July 8, 2022, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Clyman. Mass of Resurrection will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Juneau, WI.

The family would like to thank the Oak Park Place staff and AGrace Hospice in Baraboo for their kind, compassionate, and loving care of their mom. Memorials to AGrace Foundation would be appreciated. The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home—Juneau is serving the family.