Joyce Buchholz (copy)

July 14, 1949—Sept. 15, 2022

WAUPUN—Joyce Buchholz, 73, of Waupun, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison peacefully with her daughter by her side.

Joyce was born July 14, 1949, the daughter of John and Evelyn Daane Tobak. Joyce graduated from Waupun Christian High School in 1967.

On July 17, 1976 she married Roland Buchholz at First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun. The couple lived in Waupun their entire married lives. Joyce spent most of her life raising her children who were most important to her. She loved to collect salt and pepper shakers, and to read. Joyce loved going places with Roland, especially to tractor pulls.

Joyce is survived by two daughters: Becky (Josh) Sill and Trisha Buchholz; sister, Lynnae Tobak (Richard Becker); brother, Wayne (JoAnn) Tobak; and many nieces and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Roland; parents: John and Evelyn Tobak; son, John Buchholz; sister, Nelda Tobak; and brother and sister-in-law, Eugene (Karen) Tobak.

Funeral services for Joyce Buchholz will be held Monday, September 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family Monday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.