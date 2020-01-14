Joyce C. Bartlelt, 78, Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC - Joyce C. Bartlelt, age 78, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.

Visitation for Joyce will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ascension Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. A funeral service will follow at Ascension Lutheran Church at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Jeff Blain officiating.

Joyce was born the daughter of Norbert and Priscilla (Radloff) Lehmann on Aug. 7, 1941, in Hustisford. She was a graduate of Hustisford High School, and then attended the Dodge Co. Teacher’s College and Moraine Park Technical College. On Jan. 16, 1960, Joyce was united in marriage with Thomas K. Bartelt at Bethany Lutheran Church in Hustisford. Joyce was employed at the West Bend Company, and together with her husband managed the Mayville Golf Course for 12 years and she was also employed at the Holiday Inn in Fond du Lac.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joyce was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. She was an active member of the Dodge Co. Tavern League. Joyce was also a loving and dedicated caretaker to her loving husband.