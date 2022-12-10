Joyce Dommisse

July 29, 1941—Dec.7, 2022

WAUPUN—Joyce Hazel Dommisse, age 81, of Waupun, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Christian Home and Rehabilitation Center in Waupun.

Joyce was born on July 29, 1941, in Waupun, daughter of Lucian and Esther (Wendt) Harrington. She was a graduate of Waupun High School, Class of 1959.

Joyce was united in marriage to Carlton “Cully” Dommisse on December 30, 1959, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun. Joyce and Cully owned and operated C & J Rock Shop in Waupun for 43 years. Before settling back in Waupun Joyce supported Cully during his 20 year Air Force career living abroad and raising their family. She was an avid reader and loved crafts and puzzles. Joyce enjoyed traveling and Sunday rides with her husband.

Joyce is survived by her three children: Mike (Rowena) Dommisse of Waupun, Kevin (Dawn) Dommisse of McFarland and Cheryl (Steve) Kain of Waupun; nine grandchildren: Paul Dommisse, Jacob Dommisse, Ryan Dommisse, Luke Dommisse, Caswell Dommisse, Libby Dommisse, Joshua Kain, Olivia Kain, Gabriel Kain; four great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene VandeStreek of Waupun; sisters and brother-in-law; special friend, Bob Hankwitz; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; brother, Clifford Harrington and sisters and brothers-in-law.

A private service will be held.

