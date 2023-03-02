May 29, 1936—Feb. 7, 2023

APPLETON—After a wonderful 86-year life, Joyce Dearing passed away at home in Appleton, WI. Joyce was born May 29, 1936, in Cheltenham, England, to Reginald and Dorothy (Truman) Roberts. Joyce married Jim Dearing of Louisville, KY in England on October 9, 1954, while he finished his term in the US. Air Force during the Korean War.

Joyce was an avid supporter of nature and the environment and loved her garden and birdwatching. She enjoyed going up to the cabin in northern Wisconsin where she could watch deer, wildlife, and hummingbirds in the sanctuary of the trees and lakes. Her family was very precious to her, and she cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Jackie (Kurt) Eggebrecht of Appleton; her brother, John Roberts of Devon, England; nephews: Peter (Claire) Roberts; their children: Sam, Emily, and Barney all of Devon, England, Steven (Natalie) Roberts of Bury St. Edmonds, England. She has four grandchildren: Daniel Huff of Indianapolis, IN, Kurt, Jr. (Meranda) Eggebrecht; and their daughters: Lucy, Eden, and Scarlet, of Wausau, WI, Jarrod (Heather) Huff of Carmel, IN; and their three children: Jailyn, Jaclyn and Julian, Kirsten (Dan) Scharneck of Madison, WI; and their daughter, Sylvia. As well as son-in-law, Greg (Sherry) Huff of Carmel, IN.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, her sister, Irene, nephew, Robert McClennan-Hay, both of Edinburough, Scotland, and her daughter, Sherry (Greg) Huff.

A memorial service will be held at St. James United Methodist Church, 100 W. Capitol Dr., Appleton, WI on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held at the church the morning of the service, beginning at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites loved ones to donate to North Lakeland Discovery Center, 215 County Rd. W, Manitowish Waters, WI 54545 in honor of Joyce and her love for the natural world.

